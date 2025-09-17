Look, I get it. Politics are probably at the ugliest point that they've ever been. I certainly don't remember things as hostile as they are now.

What's more? It doesn't have to be that way. Yes, we should argue and debate policy differences. But that should be as far as it goes.

In fact, being associated with a political party has become an identity nobody wants to be associated with. And I would argue most of this has to do with the elevated hate.

I personally have family members who are fairly extreme on each side. One is deep into the red, and the other is deep into the blue.

And you know what? Both of them are really good people deep down. But if you only knew them for their political leanings you'd never know that.

Yes, there's a lot I don't agree with. But the part we've lost touch with is that we've gone from debating political issues to flat out hating each other.

Why bring this up?

I bring this up because New Jersey's Governors race is now heating up. It won't be long now before those ads really begin to ramp up with the mudslinging from one candidate to the other.

My ask for New Jerseyans is simple. No matter what candidate you're backing, can we please not hate each other? We might not be able to fix the nation's political climate, but we can certainly take control here in New Jersey.

Just remember the common thread. We're all horribly overtaxed in New Jersey and have our own slew of problems we need tackled. Let's focus on the core issues to the Garden State and choose our candidate based on that.

