Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog.

The dogs became aggressive towards each other, broke free of their restraints and attacked two of the children, according to police.

A municipal worker from the city engineer’s office held down one of the dogs until animal control and police arrived.

The children, all between the ages of 10 and 17, and the 37-year-old and 62-year-old were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The dogs are being held by animal control pending the outcome of the investigation.

Video of part of the incident posted by Scan Atlantic City on their Facebook page (CAUTION: Profanity) showed one child jumping over a chain link fence when the dogs started running around. Two other adults tried to get the dogs away from the children using a stick and pouring water from gallon plastic jug.

Two of the dogs appear to be pit bull mixes.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.