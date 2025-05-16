Gross! New Jersey’s has these naughty travel habits

As if there’s not enough chaos happening lately at Newark Airport, now we’re learning that once you do manage to take off safely and on time, there’s crazy, naughty stuff happening on that plane.

By the way, a lot of you are guilty of it.

No! I’m not talking about the Mile High Club. Who’s got time to navigate a lavatory smaller than a phone booth?

Get your mind out of the gutter, ya filthy animals.

I’m talking about other forms of naughty.

Solitaire Bliss surveyed people in every state and asked about some rather naughty things they would admit to doing or have witnessed others do, along with some air travel etiquette questions.

Point values were then assigned to their answers and transgressions.

So it turns out we’re not even nearly the naughtiest travelers in the country, yet 15% of us have done something so nasty on a plane it makes me cringe.

Is it reclining the seat without asking permission of the passenger behind you?

Please, no. That’s child’s play. 47% of us do that (me included, but not too far back, don’t hate me!).

So, is it using both armrests if you’re not in the middle seat?

Nope. 41% of New Jerseyans do this.

How about lying down in the terminal? I wouldn’t, but that’s not quite cringeworthy. Besides, 32% of us do it.

The naughty and disturbing thing 15% of New Jerseyans have done on a plane is travel barefoot.

Barf! Gross! Come on, New Jersey, you’re better than that!

Those feet better not come anywhere near my seat, and if you’re walking the aisle that way? Shame!

Callouses, plantar warts, nail fungus, the smell, just…all of it. I feel violated just thinking about it.

If there’s one thing we can be positive about, it’s that we’re nowhere near the naughtiest state when it comes to airplane travel behavior. That dishonor belongs to Mississippi.

