Grilled steak crostini with horseradish-dill sauce

This is another of my favorite recipes, and it’s perfect as an appetizer for a backyard BBQ, or even as a light summer meal.

While you can certainly use more expensive cuts of meat like filet mignon or beef tenderloin, skirt steak works very well. They key to making a tender and juicy skirt steak on the grill, is to make sure you don’t overcook it. You’re aiming for rare to medium rare. It also matters how you slice skirt steak. In the video, I’ll show you how to identify the ‘grain’ of the meat, and the perfect way to slice it so it is trader and juicy.

To save time, I’m adding a dry rub to the steak, before grilling no more than 3-5 minutes per side.

Similar dill sauces call for the use of sour cream, and while that will work well in this recipe; I think it adds needless calories. I prefer low-fat plain Greek yogurt. By the time you add the herbs and spices, you wont even miss the traditional sour cream.

For the caramelized onions, I slice them thin and place in a cast iron pan right on the grill. Drizzle with about half a cup of olive oil and a tbsp of butter. I like to add a dash of Worcestershire sauce to the onion before cooking. (note: start the onions BEFORE the steak. It will take 20-30 minutes for the onions to cook down and caramelize)

To make the crostini, slice French bread on a diagonal about ¼ inch thick. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with garlic and onion powder. Toast in a toaster over or directly on the grill.

To finish, pile thinly sliced steak on top of fresh toasted crostini, then layer on caramelized onions and a horseradish-dill sauce and you have a dish everyone will be talking about!

Shopping list:

1-2 pound skirt steak (sliced in half WITH the grain)

3-4 medium/large onions (sliced)

Loaf of French bread

RUB:

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp chipotle seasoning

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ cup olive oil

DILL SAUCE: