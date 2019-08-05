Great place to dine by the water… NOT at the shore

Depending on your definition of "Central Jersey", this place is smack in the middle of the state north to south. It's Curtin's Wharf Restaurant in Burlington, right on the Delaware River in Burlington City. Burlington was once the capital of West Jersey when the New Jersey was still a Province and divided into two parts including East Jersey.

Curtin's Wharf, the restaurant, has been around since 1978, and the marina has been here since 1950. It's run by the Curtin sisters, who've done an amazing job of updating and making it a special place on the water. There are bands, great food & drink and you can't beat the view. You can drive there easily from anywhere and you can even pull up on your boat if you like. Check it out before summer's end.

Here's a list of other waterfront dining options, not at the shore. https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/new-jersey/nj-best-waterfront-restaurants/

