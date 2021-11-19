Great NJ holiday shows for the whole family

This is the best part of the year for me. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's really a great time to be with loved ones and just celebrate being together. One fun thing to do is to check out a holiday-themed stage show. Here's a list of great events to check out across New Jersey this holiday season.

November Shows:

Nov. 14-21: "Elf the Musical" at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville.

Nov. 14-12: "Elf the Musical" at the Levoy Theatre in Millville.

Nov. 14: "Elf the Musical" at the Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

Nov. 17-21: "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish, and I'm Home for the Holidays," at the Avenel Performing Arts Center in Avenel.

Nov. 19-27: "A Christmas Carol – a Ghost Story" at the Footlighters Playhouse in Cinnaminson.

Nov. 26: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood.

Nov. 26 - Dec.12: "A Christmas Carol" at Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Nov. 26 - Dec. 12: "A Christmas Carol" at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville.

Nov. 26, 27 & Dec. 5, 9, 11, 12: "Christmas with Harte and O. Henry" at Cape May Presbyterian Church in Cape May.

Nov. 27 - December 12: "Elf the Musical" at the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan.

Nov. 28: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Nov. 29-30: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

December Shows:

Dec. 1: "A Very Electric Christmas" at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Dec. 1- Jan. 2: "A Jolly Holiday – Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits" at the Papermill Playhouse in Millburn.

Dec. 3-11: "A Christmas Pudding" at the Maria Ciccone Theatre in Paramus.

Dec. 3-19: "The Absolute, Fantastical Adventures of Cindy Ella" at the Ritz Theatre in Oaklyn.

Dec. 8 - Jan. 2: "A Child's Christmas in Wales" at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison.

Dec. 2-5, 10-12 and 17-19: "Scrooge" at the Spring Lake Community House in Spring Lake.

Dec. 4-19: "Ebenezer" at the Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven.

Dec. 9-12: "Assisted Living -- The Home... for the Holidays" at Avenel Performing Arts Center in Avenel.

Dec. 8-30: "Adopt a Sailor: The Holiday Edition" at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse in Cape May.

Dec. 10-19: "Elf the Musical" at the Broadway Theatre in Pittman

Dec. 10-12: "Frosted -- A 'Frozen' Fairytale Parody" at the Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre in Cranford.

Dec. 10-19: "A Christmas Carol" at Playhouse 22 in East Brunswick.

Dec. 10-19: "Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" at the Nutley Little Theatre in Nutley.

Dec. 10-12: "Swingin' thru the Holidays" at Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City.

Dec 10-12: "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor.

Dec. 11-18: "The Reindeer Who Saved Christmas" at the Broadway Theatre in Pittman.

Dec. 11: "A Christmas Carol" at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton.

Dec. 11-12: "Ebenezer -- A Shadow Carol" at the Black River Playhouse in Chester.

Dec. 11-12 and Dec 18-19: "Once an Angel" at Congregation Beth Ohr in Old Bridge.

Dec. 17-18: "Rudolph Meets Frosty" at the Ritz Theatre in Oaklyn.

Dec. 17-19: "Yuletide Magic" at the Rhino Theatre in Pompton Lakes.

Dec. 17-19: "It's a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play" at the Exit 82 Studio Theatre in Toms River.

Dec. 18: "My Big Gay Italian Christmas" at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Dec. 23: "The Elf on the Shelf" at the Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

