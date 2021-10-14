Great new attraction coming to South Jersey

Think back to what the world was like 66 million years ago. Dinosaurs roamed the earth and New Jersey looked quite a bit different.

Earlier this week, Rowan University broke ground on a $73 million dinosaur fossil park on an old marl quarry, a site where archeologists found 66-million-year-old terrestrial and marine fossils.

The fossil park and museum will house all types of exhibits to check out, and I can't wait to bring my family to go see it, and maybe do a little digging!

It includes a recreated Dryptosaurus, the first discovered tyrannosaur, which was found about a mile from the fossil park site in 1866, and a 53-foot mosasaur, like the one discovered at the fossil park site.

Kenneth Lacovara, dean of the School of Earth & Environment and director of the Jean & Ric Edelman Fossil Park said in a statement: "We are building a museum like no other, on a fossil site of global importance that will connect visitors to the ancient past... and to Rowan University."

The site will be built thanks to a $25 million dollar donation from Jean & Ric Edelman, both Rowan alumni.

Pre-Pandemic, the fossil park would host thousands of visitors, school trips, and wannabe archeologists looking to find the next big fossil.

Once all is completed, visitors will be able to once again dig for lost treasures and keep most of what they find. However, the more rare finds will be kept for further research.

This old quarry only has had a few hundred square yards of ground excavated so far, but has already found more than 50,000 cataloged fossils. One of those fossils was the largest prehistoric crocodile ever found. Researchers say they expect to turn up more important finds.

The site is set to open in 2023, so there's plenty of time to prepare for some awesome dino hunting.

