Great Adventure stands with cops and kids

Popped in from vacation to join my friends at Six Flags Great Adventure to honor the brave men and women protecting and serving our community. The event was a huge success with host Joe Piscopo doing an outstanding job helping me recognize the cops and showcase some incredibly talented young people with the Boys and Girls Clubs in New Jersey.

Performances included kids from Newark and Camden and all exceeded expectations. I made a special mention on this special #BlueFriday celebration to recognize the hard work of the Great Adventure Security Team.

Thanks to everyone who participated, looking forward to joining you all again soon!

The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

