Grand opening of Island Waterpark in Atlantic City, NJ delayed, rescheduled
You'll have to wait a little longer to go slip slidin' at Atlantic City's new waterpark.
Island Waterpark, located at Showboat Hotel, was slated to open to the public Friday, June 30th.
However, the newly-built indoor attraction experienced a setback before it could officially welcome visitors.
Reportedly, there were permit issues that didn't get ironed out in time.
But Showboat owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein put a positive spin on the delay in an eloquent statement where he said, "You only have one chance to make a first impression. I've decided to open ISLAND Waterpark on July 7. This is the world’s largest indoor beachfront waterpark and a destination that will last many decades so I want to ensure everything is perfect."
Let's all send good energy to Bart and the team at Island Waterpark so that they can move forward with its rescheduled opening this Friday and have a great first summer at the Jersey Shore.
Once up and running, guests of all ages will get to experience an indoor paradise that's expected to stay open all year round.