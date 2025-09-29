Hidden Cape May BYOB restaurant delivers unforgettable dining
If you live in South Jersey, Cape May is an easy trip across the state.
If you live in Northern or Central Jersey, it's a solid 2-3 hour trip.
That said, it's one of the best-kept secrets in New Jersey. Giving off a very Martha's Vineyard vibe with golf carts and bike paths there is plenty to do before you even hit the beach.
Grana in Cape May: a hidden gem of New Jersey dining
We had to make a few calls and "know a guy" to get Friday night reservations at a relatively new BYOB, Grana in Cape May.
Wow, was it worth it!
The restaurant breaks dinner into three courses. A small first with small portion treats like crabmeat and salmon, perfectly prepared and cooked pork belly and tuna tartar, of course, they also have octopus, and yes, it's perfect.
Pasta, seafood, and entrees worth the trip to Cape May
For the second course, it's pasta.
We had no idea just how good it was going to be. So good, that I forget to take a picture until we had empty plates.
Let me just say, the chef outdid himself with a sausage and scallop past with broccoli rabe, and the duck confit pasta also hit a new level of delicious. By the time the entrees came, we were full, so a lot made it to the takeaway box.
We did push through enough to taste a perfectly cooked duck and monkfish wrapped in prosciutto.
It was a dining experience that we are eager to do again. This time, though, one entre to share.
