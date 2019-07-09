A tale of two alleged sexual assaults and two judges deemed out of touch by many has Gov. Murphy showing some major hypocrisy.

The first case in Middlesex County where a 16-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl was at first kept from being tried in adult court. The judge making that decision, Marcia Silva, told prosecutors, “beyond losing her virginity, the state did not claim that the victim suffered any further injuries, either physical, mental or emotional.”

Is that the rape version of “other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”

The second case in Monmouth County had a 16-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl and recording it on his phone. Prosecutors say he then shared a clip with buddies with a caption reading “when your first time having sex is rape.”

This case was denied being waived to adult court by Judge James Troiano. After intimating what happened to her was not really rape he told prosecutors they should explain to the girl pressing charges would ruin her attacker’s life. He noted he had good grades and came from a good family and attended an excellent school and was an Eagle Scout.

Thank God appellate panels overturned both rulings and allowed the adult court waivers. A growing number of legislators are calling for these judges to be removed including state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon who is a listener and a fair and reasonable man.

But is the governor joining this chorus? Hell no. What did he have to say about the boys-will-be-boys attitude of these judges?

“I think you have to go through how this works, and the way it works for a judge, when you make a comment like that, which is completely at odds with who we are as a state, there’s a process for that and I strongly support that process," he said.

A process.

Like the process for confirming a Supreme Court justice? Like Brett Kavanaugh?

He “ought to just pack up and leave town.” That’s what Murphy said of Kavanaugh who Christine Blasey Ford accused of sexual assault decades ago. Murphy wanted no process. He just wanted Kavanaugh, who denied it all, to withdraw.

Yet here we have two judges officially on record as saying the heinous things they said, which fly in the face of all the posturing Murphy has made about his support of women and he won’t commit to demanding they step down? I guess you’re about as committed to women’s issues here and the rights of sexual assault victims as you were in the Katie Brennan case, hey Phil?

When it comes down to it there are just two things I don’t like about Phil Murphy.

His face.

