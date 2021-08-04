Gov. Murphy shouts at group protesting mandatory COVID vaccines

UNION CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has found the "ultimate knuckleheads."

While making comments at a bill-signing event on Wednesday, Murphy lashed out at a group of people in attendance who were on site to protest mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.

"You've lost your minds," Murphy said to the protestors, moments after he implored the crowd to get vaccinated.

"You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life," Murphy continued. "You have to know that. Look in the mirror."

According to a photo posted on NJ.com, a small group of protestors held signs against "forced injections." Video below from the Governor's Office, at the 15:10 mark, includes Murphy's remarks toward the protestors.

Murphy on Monday announced that all workers in certain state and private health care facilities, such as hospitals and assisted-living facilities, will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7, or be subject to testing at least once per week.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more than 5.3 million residents are fully vaccinated. More than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered.

"Please get vaccinated, period," Murphy said at the Union City event before ripping into protestors.

During the event, Murphy cited over 1,100 new positive coronavirus tests, 13 related deaths, and nearly 600 people in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

9 towns in NJ no one has ever heard of