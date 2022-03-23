Gordon Ramsay to open Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Gordon Ramsay is bringing another one of his signature concepts to Atlantic City. Plans have been announced to open a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, modeled after the television show of the same name, at Caesar’s.

In a story on Atlantic City Weekly, Ramsay said:

“I’m very excited to announce that I’ll be opening my third restaurant in Atlantic City — Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen. Atlantic City and visitors throughout the tri-state have been so supportive of Gordon Ramsay Steak and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, so I look forward to having them experience another one of my signature concepts.”

Ramsay’s other restaurants in AC are Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill in Caesar’s and Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s.

The Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will have touches of the iconic television show, including a kitchen split between red and blue sides; in a statement, the restaurant said, “guests at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen will feel transported to the studio set. The inspiration from the hit show is evident throughout all three levels of the restaurant from the signature fiery pitchfork that marks the entryway to the chef uniforms and menu items.”

The television show pits aspiring chefs against each other as they try to please the demanding Ramsay in a high-pressure environment. The winner typically gets a head chef job at one of Ramsay’s restaurants.

Ramsay owns 40 restaurants worldwide. There are two other Hell’s Kitchen locations, one in Lake Tahoe and one in Dubai.

No opening date has been announced for the AC Hell’s Kitchen, but is expected to be open some time this summer.

