Gordon Ramsay show featuring Toms River restaurant premieres soon

Remember when Ocean County was all excited about Gordon Ramsay filming an episode of his show 24 Hours to Hell and Back at a Toms River restaurant? Well, FOX has announced that the new season will commence on January 7th and the White Rooster episode will be featured during the season.

According to Patch.com, the exact date for the airing of the installment featuring Caneda’s White Rooster hasn’t been announced, so as they say, check local listings.

Chef Ramsay’s visit to New Jersey in October was also noteworthy because of his visit to Kallista Flores, the girl dealing with cancer who had always wanted to meet him. While he was in the Garden State, he also filmed an episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back at Blend on Main in Manasquan. The air date for that one hasn’t been announced, either.

