Good news! New Jerseyans will be among the least hungover in February

Don’t grab the Advil and Gatorade just yet, it turns out we in the Garden State will be just fine in Feb, according to a new study.

With Dry January (or “Damp January,” if that’s more your speed) at an end, the website BetKentucky.com looked to see which states are most likely to wake up with a hangover after imbibing for the first time in a month.

To get their results, Bet Kentucky considered these equally weighted metrics:

🍺 Hangover Remedies

A 1-100 scale which represents overall interest in the search term based on geography and time range.

🍺 Percentage of Population Who Admitted to Binge Drinking

The percentage of people who said they had binge drunk in the last month (men having drunk five or more drinks on a single occasion, and for women as having had four or more drinks on a single occasion).

🍺 Number of Bars (Per 100,000 people)

The number of drinking places primarily dedicated to serving alcohol in each state, as per Census Bureau

🍺 Number of Beer, Wine & Liquor Stores (Per 100,000 people)

The number of retail stores selling alcoholic beverages, as per Census Bureau

🍺 Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries (Per 100,000 People)

The number of breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the state.

🍺 Alcohol Consumption in Gallons (Per Capita)

The amount of alcohol consumed in a state per capita, as per NIAAA

After taking all of that into consideration, it was determined that North Dakota is the state most likely to have its residents wake up with a hangover.

Coming out on top with the least amount of headaches is Alabama.

As for the Garden State? We are the 7th least likely state to wake up with a hangover. Pretty surprising considering how many things in this state could prompt us to want a drink.

