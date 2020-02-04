Even if you never bought one item at Gymboree, the idea of Gymboree, the beloved children’s brand with its ubiquitous Gymbo clown logo shuttering its stores was a sad one for parents here in New Jersey. Because not only did it represent the end of an era, but the slow decline of the retail industry in the state and in the country.

In January 2019, Gymboree filed for bankruptcy and closed all its stores. What’s interesting is that it’s competitor actually bought it with the intent of bringing it back, according to an article in Chain Store Age.

It’s been only a year, and now the children’s place is announcing that it is going to re-open in February. According to an article in patch.com, its brand will be re-launched in more than 200 Children’s Place locations across the country including 15 right here in New Jersey. If you are a parent who missed the Gymboree brand like I did, here is where you will be able to find the new (old) Gymboree that you knew and loved.

Bergen Town Center, 2701 Bergen Town Center, Paramus

Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38 Suite 851, Cherry Hill

Deptford Mall, 102 Deptford Mall, Deptford

Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Space C2AB, Paramus

Gloucester Premium Outlets, 100 Premium Outlets Drive Unit 220, Blackwood

Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Road Space 316, Jackson

Menlo Park Mall, 445 Menlo Park Mall, Edison

The Mills At Jersey Gardens, 651 Kapkowski Road Space 2204, Elizabeth

Newport Centre, 30 Mall Drive West Space A61, Jersey City

Paramus Park Mall, 329 Paramus Park, Paramus

Quaker Bridge Mall, 173 Quaker Bridge Mall Space 2006, Lawrenceville

Rockaway Townsquare Mall, Route 80 - Mt. Hope Ave, Rockaway

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlet Blvd Space 701, Tinton Falls

Willowbrook Mall, 2630 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

Woodbridge Center, 300 Woodbridge Center Drive Space 1082, Woodbridge

