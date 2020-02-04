Good news for NJ retail – Gymboree is back (Opinion)
Even if you never bought one item at Gymboree, the idea of Gymboree, the beloved children’s brand with its ubiquitous Gymbo clown logo shuttering its stores was a sad one for parents here in New Jersey. Because not only did it represent the end of an era, but the slow decline of the retail industry in the state and in the country.
In January 2019, Gymboree filed for bankruptcy and closed all its stores. What’s interesting is that it’s competitor actually bought it with the intent of bringing it back, according to an article in Chain Store Age.
It’s been only a year, and now the children’s place is announcing that it is going to re-open in February. According to an article in patch.com, its brand will be re-launched in more than 200 Children’s Place locations across the country including 15 right here in New Jersey. If you are a parent who missed the Gymboree brand like I did, here is where you will be able to find the new (old) Gymboree that you knew and loved.
- Bergen Town Center, 2701 Bergen Town Center, Paramus
- Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38 Suite 851, Cherry Hill
- Deptford Mall, 102 Deptford Mall, Deptford
- Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Space C2AB, Paramus
- Gloucester Premium Outlets, 100 Premium Outlets Drive Unit 220, Blackwood
- Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Road Space 316, Jackson
- Menlo Park Mall, 445 Menlo Park Mall, Edison
- The Mills At Jersey Gardens, 651 Kapkowski Road Space 2204, Elizabeth
- Newport Centre, 30 Mall Drive West Space A61, Jersey City
- Paramus Park Mall, 329 Paramus Park, Paramus
- Quaker Bridge Mall, 173 Quaker Bridge Mall Space 2006, Lawrenceville
- Rockaway Townsquare Mall, Route 80 - Mt. Hope Ave, Rockaway
- Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlet Blvd Space 701, Tinton Falls
- Willowbrook Mall, 2630 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne
- Woodbridge Center, 300 Woodbridge Center Drive Space 1082, Woodbridge
