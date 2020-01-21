Good news for mac and cheese lovers

Apparently people in New Jersey enjoy some good mac and cheese because there are two major events coming up to celebrate the dish.

First, Mac and Cheese Mayhem is coming to the Morristown Armory on Saturday, January 25th. The event invites people to “experience gourmet, chef-inspired twists on your childhood favorite.”

It’s also been announced that the 2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Festival will be held in March in Hoboken. Portions of the proceeds from this event will be raising money for Party with a Purpose, a local charity that. It will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church.

According to the event’s website, the festival sold out in seven minutes last year, so you may be too late already (tickets are $30 for an individual). The Mayhem event in Morristown is just $5 for admission you have to buy the food from various vendors.

