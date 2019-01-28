Good Morning Football Weekend Host Mike Garafolo on SB LIII

Good Morning Football Weekend's Mike Garafolo has been in the NFL know since he started covering the Giants for the Star Ledger back in 2004. We've been friends since working together in sports radio in Philadelphia and last weekend he was kind enough to invite my sons and I to watch the live broadcast of the show at NFL Films which in and of itself is a religious experience.

We talked about the upcoming Super Bowl and who he thinks will win and why. We also talked about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and how he thinks their time together will end. Then I take him back to his Giants coverage asking him how he thinks the Eli Manning situation will shake out. What's great about asking Mike these questions is that he's pretty much in the know about all things NFL. Just like he was way back in 2004 when he used to call me at our sister station 105.7 The HAWK after games. Of course anyone who watches Good Morning Football Weekend already knows that. Great people, Great show!

