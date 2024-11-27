Good luck, NJ: Mega Millions top prize hits highest point since September
💲 No one has hit the jackpot since September
💲 Tuesday produced a $10,000 winner in New Jersey
💲 The odds of a hitting it big are depressing
If you're going to be thankful for something this holiday weekend, let it be half a billion dollars.
Once again on Tuesday, no Mega Millions tickets matched all the winning numbers. So, as of now, the jackpot for the multi-state game stands at about $514 million.
A player who purchased a ticket at a 7-Eleven shop in Lyndhurst came one ball short of the jackpot win on Tuesday and hit for $10,000.
The jackpot has not been hit since Sept. 10, when a Texas player matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball for an $800 million hit.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. You just need to purchase any tickets before 10:45 that night.
The cost per ticket is $2. You can add a dollar to that price for the "Megaplier" option, which increases any non-jackpot winnings by up to five times.
Mega Millions is played in 47 states. The drawings are held twice a week: Tuesdays and Fridays.
Mega Millions odds
Your odds of making a profit on a single Mega Millions purchase are 1 in 89. You'd get $4 for matching one white ball and the Mega Ball.
You can hit for $10 in two ways: matching three white balls (1 in 606 odds) or matching two white balls and the Mega Ball (1 in 693 odds).
You have a 1 in 14,547 chance of hitting for $200, by matching three white balls and the Mega Ball.
You're in line for $500 if you match four white balls. The odds of that happening are 1 in 38,792.
Only one out of every 931,000 or so tickets is good for $10,000: four white balls and the Mega Ball.
And one in every 12 million tickets sold is likely to hit for $1 million, by matching all five white balls.
The jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350. Good luck.
