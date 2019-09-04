Goethals Bridge tolls are now cashless. Which crossings are next?

The Goethals Bridge has joined the rest of the Staten Island crossings to go cashless on tolls.

The eastbound lanes leaving New Jersey were closed on Tuesday night as lanes were realigned at the eight toll booths before Wednesday morning's commute.

"The transition to cashless tolling went very smoothly," Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said.

Drivers now pass under a gantry at highway speed and their toll is collected via an E-ZPass transponder. Those without an E-ZPass account will have pictures of their license plate captured by overhead cameras and a bill for the toll will be sent by mail.

The toll booths, including the toll islands under the administration building, are scheduled to be demolished by the end of November.

The toll for cars on any Port Authority crossing using E-Z Pass is $10.50 during off-peak hours and $12.50 on peak hours. The non-E-ZPass toll at all hours is $15.

The Bayonne Bridge went cashless in February 2017 and the Outerbridge Crossing in April. The GWB, Lincoln and Holland tunnels will be cashless by 2021.

The Port Authority completed a $1.5 billion project in 2018 to replace the 90-year-old span that connects Staten Island and Elizabeth, adding shoulders and restoring bike and pedestrian lanes.

