Go-to snow day dinner — easy & delicious

Nothing beats a great steak. For me, charred on the outside and pink on the inside, rare for sure. As I'm always looking for deals, my friends at Wegmans rarely disappoint. Shopping online yesterday in preparation for the coming snow storm, I grabbed a deal on a family pack of steaks. It's a simple preparation.

I take 'em out of the fridge for about an hour to come to room temperature. Then I heat a well seasoned cast iron skillet and add salt and pepper to both sides of the steak. With the pan super hot, in go the steaks.

Steak from Bill Spadea's snow day dinner

Here's the key. Don't touch it! If your pan is not well seasoned and shiny so the steak won't stick, use a little vegetable oil in the pan before you add the steak. I let it cook for about 5 minutes on the first side. Then flip it. After another five minutes (depending on how thick the steak is, I add a pat (or two) of butter. Once melted, out comes the steak. Remember, you can always throw a steak back if it's not cooked enough, but you can't undo overcooked meat!

As far as sides, buy a pack of baby spinach, usually it's washed and ready to eat. A little olive oil in the pan, cook the spinach down till it's dark green and then add a clove or three of chopped garlic. Remember, garlic burns fast, so mix it into the spinach after 30 seconds and then turn off the heat.

Spinach - Bill Spadea's snow day dinner

As far as mushrooms, the trick is to slice them kinda thick and then place them in a hot pan with olive oil. Leave them for several minutes, you need them to brown on one side before flipping them. Don't move them around, just let 'em sit and cook. Once brown on both sides, they're ready. Season with red pepper flakes, salt & pepper and they're ready.

Mushrooms - Bill Spadea's snow day dinner

The onions are a little different. Slice and throw into a hot pan with olive oil, same seasoning, but move them around so they don't burn. Once they are translucent and getting a little caramelized brown, they're ready.

I like to add a little blue cheese on the steak when it's plated, especially since the best drink to pair with a rare steak is a gin martini, up and a little dirty with three blue cheese stuffed olives.

