GoFundMe page helps NJ family of toddler killed in crash

✅ A 3-year-old girl died after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 34

✅ Her mother has had at least two surgeries

✅ A GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help with expenses

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family of the 3-year-old who died in a car crash on Route 34 Saturday afternoon.

The girl is identified on the page as Kylie Williams.

She was riding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Route 34 when the three-vehicle crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. in Howell, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Her 2-year-old brother Lucas survived with injuries.

According to the fundraising page, the children's mother has had at least two surgeries after surviving the crash.

Map shows location of crash on Route 34 Map shows location of crash on Route 34 (Canva) loading...

Grandfather helps create GoFundMe

Their grandfather, Jack Williams, a vice president at Lee Wetherington Homes, helped create the GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses.

"Kyle & Joelle are a hard-working couple, both teachers. Plus, Joelle also was growing her own successful children’s party planning business and Kyle is a very successful youth competitive swim coach. In the blink of an eye on what should have been a regular Saturday evening, their lives imploded," Williams co-worker Alyson Byrne wrote. "They now not only face the immeasurable grief of losing Kylie but the huge health challenges that Joelle will face to recover."

Over $115,000 had been donated in just over a day, according to page.

Santiago has not disclosed details about the crash and said no charges have been fired as of Wednesday.

He identified the driver of a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup in the crash as a 31-year-old woman from Long Branch. The second vehicle, a 2021 Ford Bronco, was driven by a 33-year-old Brick woman.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked by Santiago to call the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Howell police at 732-938-4575, X 2663.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Great moments on and off-air at NJ 101.5 with Steve Trevelise Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise