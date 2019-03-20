‘Go back to your f—— country!’ NJ school worker rages against Muslim

JERSEY CITY — A public school worker was caught on video in an angry street tirade while the potty-mouth public servant's 8-year-old daughter watched and listened.

In the video, published Tuesday by Hudson County View , the employee calls a woman, who was wearing a Muslim head covering, "retarded" and repeatedly tells her to "go back to your f****** country!"

The argument was over a parking space.

"I said sorry and she still complaining!" the woman shouts.

A spokeswoman for the school district did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

The school employee, identified as Tanya Parker, told Hudson County View that the incident happened in February and that it was blown out of proportion.

“She kept putting her phone in my face and the action didn’t stop. If someone’s not respecting you, how would you react? This (situation), it doesn’t make sense to me,” Parker was quoted as saying.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Tuesday said authorities should investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

“Hateful acts of verbal abuse such as those allegedly carried out in Jersey City in February should not be tolerated,” CAIR-NJ Executive Director James Sues said in a prepared statement. “We expect local law enforcement to conduct a full investigation and determine the appropriate action. Unfortunately, we are once again reminded of the poisonous political atmosphere that divides this country along religious and ethnic lines.”

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .