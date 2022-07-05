GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old female is missing from the Sicklerville section of town, police announced on Tuesday.

Brandi Albano was last heard from by family on May 18, via social media, Gloucester Township police said. She was reported missing on July 1.

Brandi is white, 5 feet tall and 125 pounds. Police say she may be in Camden or in the Kensington area of Philadelphia.

Anyone with information related to her location can call 9-1-1, or the police department at 856-228-4500, or the anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

Anonymous web tips can made using this link.

