Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours

GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening.

Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but an identity has not yet been made public.

The driver of the white sedan involved in the accident stayed at the scene, police said. So far, there is no word on any possible charges.

Little Gloucester Road was closed between Blackwood Clementon Road and Erial Road while the incident was being investigated. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

