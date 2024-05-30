‘Glenn Stock’ pays tribute to fallen B Street Band singer this Sunday at Jenks

He may be gone, but he'll never be forgotten.

Former B Street Band lead singer Glenn Stuart, who lost his battle with lung cancer last February, will be remembered this Sunday at Jenkinsons in Point Pleasant Beach, where the band played every Sunday for years.

T-shirts and Glenn's original music, including "Highways and Rivers (Springsteen and Me)" will be available.

Not only was Glenn loved by those who came to see the band, many of which came to see him, but he was also my best friend since high school.

At night, we would sit in my car and dream about how I would one day be on the radio and he would one day be Bruce Springsteen. As the song says, "We'd both gotten what we asked for such a long time ago." We were at each other's weddings and have always been there for each other.

Anyone who has ever known Glenn or seen him perform knows the kind of man he is. He's a sensitive, passionate man who truly cares about people. He has always been there for me and now it's time for us to be there for him.

It was so important to Glenn that if he was going to play Bruce Springsteen's music that he get it right. That was brought home by E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg who performed with Stuart just a few weeks before he passed. In a statement, Max said:

“TO ALL THE FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND B STREET COLLEAGUES OF GLENN, I SEND MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES. I AM SADDENED BY HIS DEATH AND, HAVING PERFORMED WITH HIM JUST TWO WEEKS AGO, AM SHOCKED BY HIS PASSING.

"HE MENTIONED TO ME HE WASN’T FEELING GREAT AND WAS A BIT CONCERNED THAT HE WASN’T DOING JUSTICE TO BRUCE’S MATERIAL.

"THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE. HE ROCKED THOSE SONGS AND BY THE BIG SMILE ON HIS FACE, EVEN THAT NIGHT WHEN HE MUST HAVE BEEN IN THE THROES OF HIS ILLNESS, I, AND THE AUDIENCE, COULD TELL HE WAS WHERE HE WANTED TO BE—ONSTAGE WITH HIS BUDDIES PLAYING AND SINGING MUSIC HE ADORED.

"YOU CAN TELL AN AWFUL LOT ABOUT A PERSON WHEN YOU PLAY MUSIC WITH THEM.

WHILE WE ONLY DID A HANDFUL OF SHOWS TOGETHER I KNEW FROM THE FIRST GIG THAT HE WAS SOULFUL, SPIRITED, AND FULL OF HEART AND ENERGY.

"HE BROUGHT IT AND NEVER LET ON HOW SERIOUSLY ILL HE WAS—CERTAINLY NOT TO ME.

HE DID MORE THAN JUSTICE TO THE MATERIAL—HE NAILED THOSE SONGS AND I WAS DELIGHTED TO BACK HIM UP ONSTAGE.

"THOUGH HIS VOICE IS SILENCED, HIS SPIRIT WILL LIVE ON IN ALL OF US WHO WERE IN THE ROOM WHEN HE AND THE B STREET BAND PLAYED A SHOW.

"MAY HIS MEMORY BE A BLESSING TO YOU, HIS FAMILY, AND TO ALL OF HIS LOVED ONES"

MAX WEINBERG

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Those who come are asked to make a $20 donation to Glenn's family. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.