Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies

A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield.

All four minors were taken to local hospitals, Stephens said.

The 16-year-old, who had been a rear seat passenger, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

No other details were disclosed by police as of Monday evening, including the ages or conditions of the surviving driver and passengers or the make and model of the vehicle.

West Circuit Drive runs along the western perimeter of the county park that spans parts of Bloomfield and Montclair — while East Circuit Drive runs along the eastern perimeter.

Brookdale Park, Bloomfield where West Circuit Drive and East Circuit Drive run parallel (Google Maps) Brookdale Park, Bloomfield where West Circuit Drive and East Circuit Drive run parallel (Google Maps) loading...

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.