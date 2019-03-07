Girl walking dog finds kidnapped man trapped in car trunk

IRVINGTON — Authorities say a young girl walking her dog heard screams coming from the trunk of a car, leading to the discovery of a man who was tied up inside the vehicle.

The girl was walking in Irvington around 7:10 a.m. Thursday when she heard a scratching sound. The girl soon heard the sound again and said, "Hello?" and someone from inside the trunk said, "Hello! Help me, help me, help me!"

The child alerted her mother, who called authorities. The man was rescued a short time later.

Authorities say the man told them he was kidnapped overnight by two people in Hillside and forced to withdraw money from ATM's. It wasn't immediately clear if he was injured or how long he had been in the vehicle.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said the victim was reportedly carjacked by two gunmen about 7:30 p.m. on Avy Street, a residential neighborhood near Hurden-Looker Elementary School.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. The number to call is 908-654-8477 or go online at www.uctip.org .