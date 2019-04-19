Girl says NJ official who called Hitler ‘good leader’ also told her: ‘Great a**’

NUTLEY — A school athletic director who was recently reprimanded for describing the genocidal German dictator Adolf Hitler as a "good leader" also was accused by a student of making an inappropriate remark about her body.

Nutley High School Athletic Director Joe Piro told the student that she had "great legs, great calves and a great ass ... for sports," according to a copy of a lawsuit obtained by NJ.com. The district settled the litigation for $72,500 without admitting wrongdoing.

Piro still has his job after the two episodes.

He was suspended last month after reports that he had addressed student athletes in Madison with a presentation that described Hitler as a good leader with "bad moral character and intentions."

After his remarks from February made news, Piro explained said he was trying to make a point that "a leader could have strong leadership skills that influence people in a negative way" and that he knew that "Hitler was an evil man who used his skills in a horrific manner."

The Madison school superintendent has said Piro's presentation was "unnecessarily provocative and insensitive."

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .