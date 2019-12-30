The New York Giants head coaching search has begun. Among the names being mentioned for consideration are New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel, who's name seems to come up every year, former Green Bay Packer head coach Mike McCarthy and the early front runner for the job, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, is Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. He worked for the team in 2012 as an assistant offensive line coach where he worked with general manager Dave Gettleman.

Rhule was interviewed by Zack Gelb in 2017 and praised Gettleman calling him "first-class," and "a football man."

While Rhule could be a great choice based on his college background and his history with Gettleman and the Giants...and you know how the Giants feel about hiring people with history. Can Rhule translate his game to the pro level? Can Rhule develop Daniel Jones? There is an assistant coach out there who would have no problem taking Danny Dimes to the next level. He's also from New Jersey. His name is Greg Roman.

Roman was born in Atlantic City, grew up in Ventnor and graduated Holy Spirit in 1990. He is currently the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, where he designed an offensive based around the talents of quarterback Lamar Jackson. It's Roman's offense that makes the Ravens favored by many people to go to the Super Bowl. It wouldn't be the first time he's done it. In 2012 Roman built an offensive around Colin Kaepernick that got the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

What the Giants need to do going forward is build around their rookie quarterback. Here's a man who's done it twice at the pro level. Roman has already drawn interest from the Cleveland Browns, according to the Press Of Atlantic City reporting a story from the Associated Press.

Whoever the head coach is, he's going to need an experienced staff with a proven track record who can not only put a competitive unit on the field, but can teach and motivate all these young players as well. Look at what the Eagles have with Doug Pederson running the offense and Jim Schwartz, whom the Giants interviewed last year, handling the defense.

Since the Ravens have a bye this week, the Giants wouldn't have to wait until after the Ravens playoff run is over to speak to him. It's a conversation they should have, especially if Baltimore should go on to win it all.

