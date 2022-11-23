There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury.

The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.

The Chipotle will have an indoor restaurant portion as well as a pick-up window, among other sections for consumers.

More branded businesses move into Shrewsbury

It's big news for the food scene in the borough.

"We are excited that the company has recognized what an amazing place our town is to do business," Mayor Erik Anderson said.

"Shrewsbury has been fortunate to have a number of new, nationally branded businesses open their doors in our town. This is especially true in Shrewsbury Plaza where we have welcomed Planet Fitness, YogaSix, ShopRite, iCode and soon Chipotle."

When will Chipotle open in Shrewsbury?

There has not been an opening date announced yet by Chipotle for this location in the borough of Shrewsbury.

Representatives for Chipotle did not return requests for more information.

The Shrewsbury location of the Chipotle would be the seventh in Monmouth County joining spots in Eatontown, Freehold, Holmdel, Howell, Red Bank, Sea Girt, with another four in neighboring Ocean County with locations in Brick, Forked River, Manahawkin, and Toms River.

