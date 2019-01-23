Get ready to get slimed: Double Dare Live is coming to New Jersey

RED BANK — If you're like me, Double Dare was a huge part of your childhood. Not only is the Nickelodeon classic coming to New Jersey, but original host Marc Summers is hosting a live version on stage!

"On your mark, get set, GO!" Brings back memories, doesn't it? Double Dare Live will be onstage at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Basie Center for the Arts Sunday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at thebasie.org .

There will be slime, pies, and boogers (remember that giant nose you had to pick? Ha!)

Getty Images for Nickelodeon

This is a family-friendly show, and you might even get chosen to compete to win by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical stunts and even run the legendary obstacle course!

Once you purchase tickets, you must fill out a waiver to be cleared to participate. Contestants must be 10 years or older to be eligible. Only persons 18 years or older can complete the Waiver Form; a parent or legal guardian 18 years or older must complete the Official Rules and Waiver Form for children under 18 years of age.

The DD VIP Experience features premium show seating, a pre-show meet & greet photo opportunity with Marc Summers and Robin Russo, and an official Double Dare Live tour laminate souvenir. There are a limited number of DD VIP Experience tickets which must be purchased in advance.

