ROSELLE — Union County's second massive hire-on-the-spot job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7, from 3 to 7 p.m at Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park.

More than 50 businesses are scheduled to be in attendance including a variety of retail, food service and other high demand sectors.

Since COVID-19 led to an economic fallout for so many individuals and families, this 2021 Job Fair is aimed to help with the recovery and hopefully provide support to job seekers and employers.

The fair is also aimed at assisting the improvement of the economic status of minority groups by encouraging them to re-enter the workforce. It's also a great way for county teenagers to earn some money.

"A new job can be a life-changing experience and we encourage everyone who needs a job to attend the 2021 Job Fair. There are opportunities throughout Union County," Commissioner Board Chairman Alexander Mirabella said.

Interviews may be offered on the spot. Proper attire is strongly recommended. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated Job Fair attendees. Masks are mandatory for the unvaccinated.

The job fair is hosted by the Union County Board of County Commissioners in collaboration with the Elizabeth Branch NAACP, the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce and The Mills at Jersey Gardens.

Pre-registration is required online through the Union County Department of Human Services.