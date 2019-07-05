Generator issue forces Cape May-Lewes ferry schedule changes

CAPE MAY — A generator problem on board the MV New Jersey caused a consolidation of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry schedule on Friday.

The ferry, which usually has a dozen departures in each direction daily during the summer, was reduced to just three trips in each direction. Those who made a reservation were notified via email of the problem.

The MV Delaware and MV Cape Henlopen will handle Friday's schedule, according to Delaware River Bridge Authority spokesman James Salmon.

As for the Saturday and Sunday schedule, Salmon said marine mechanics have been working around the clock to fix the generator. Updates to the schedule would be posted on the Ferry website, according to Salmon.

The trip across the Delaware Bay from the southern most tip of the state takes about 90 minutes and carries approximately 100 cars in one trip, depending on their size, according to the ferry website.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5