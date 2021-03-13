Gearhart: What will end cancel culture? (Opinion)

News this week that Pepe LePew is being left out of the "Space Jam" sequel, Disney+ is putting warnings on movies like "Dumbo" and "The Aristicats" and a private school in New York is encouraging kids not to call their parents “mom and dad," made Jim Gearhart wonder about what it will take to stop the “cancel culture.”

“There are no words to describe this stuff. And it goes on and on and on,” Jim Gearhart said during the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Jim said that we are a spoiled society most people aren’t paying attention because it doesn’t directly affect them.

“How many people are sitting around and they’re going to go into spasms over the cancellation of Pepe Le Pew. Probably not a lot of people. Nothing’s going to happen until someone gets pinched and that’s going to be when there’s an economic consequence to this,” Jim said.

Jim believes that people will put up anything as long as the government lets them keep their property and belongings.

“If they start cutting off their ‘stuff’ then you got a problem," he said.

