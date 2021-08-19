Garfield, NJ man charged with juvenile sex crime, prosecutors say
GARFIELD — A city resident is facing multiple charges filed by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for an alleged inappropriate incident involving a child under the age of 16.
Mikulas Banacky, 71, was charged Tuesday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.
The alleged encounter was first reported to the BCPO Special Victims Unit on July 27.
The Garfield Police Department assisted Bergen County prosecutors in the investigation.
No indication has yet been given by authorities as to whether or not Banacky had a prior relationship to the child.
Banacky has been lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
