Garage fire triggers explosions inside NJ home, firefighters say

PINE BEACH — A fire quickly spread from a garage to a house in Ocean County on Saturday.

The fire in the two story home on Tudor Ave. in Pine Beach was reported around 6 p.m., according to Pine Beach Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. The firefighters also shared photos that show a burned-out vehicle still parked in the garage.

Fire officials told the Asbury Park Press that explosions could be heard coming from inside the home which helped to bring down electrical wires outside the home. The source of the explosions was not disclosed.

It was not disclosed if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Firefighters at a fire in Pine Beach (Pine Beach Volunteer Fire Company No.1)

