Hey football fans — we've got a contest you'll want tackle coming up.

Through Oct. 31, New Jersey 101.5 and other Townsquare Media stations will be offering you a chance to win round-trip airfare, a hotel stay for two, $300 in cash and tickets to a pro football game in the city of your choice.

This is the second round of this contest; the first ended Oct. 3.

See here for more details and a chance to wrack up entries by completing activities on NJ1015.com.

You'll have a chance to win:

Round-trip, coach airfare for two (2) people from the closest major airport near the winner’s residence (determined by the contest sponsor in its sole discretion) to the closest major airport near the stadium of the home team winner has selected for the game;

Single room, double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) days and one (1) night;·

Three hundred (300) dollars cash to be used for transportation (to and from the airport, hotel and game) and meals.

Two (2) tickets to the NFL game of winner’s choice between Nov. 29, 2018 (week 13 of the NFL season) through Dec. 10, 2018 (week 14 of the NFL season). Winner must provide Sponsor a minimum of two weeks’ notice upon of NFL game selected.

Keep an eye here and listen to New Jersey 101.5 on-air or online for more info.

