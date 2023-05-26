Fun, upscale seafood chain opening second NJ location

Fine-dining is about to get a little finer.

There's a seafood-and-steak restaurant chain called Eddie V's Prime Seafood that you're excused for not knowing about. There's only one operating in the Garden State and that's in Paramus.

That's about to change.

A higher-end restaurant that has 28 locations in other states and offers mouth-watering selections like shrimp, oysters, caviar, lobster, crab cakes (I'll just stop there because honestly, their menu is too extensive to keep going) is coming to Cherry Hill. Eddie V's Prime Seafood is set to open on June 15.

It will feature not one but two private dining rooms as well as an outdoor patio. But the most fun thing here might be their V Lounge which will feature a stage for live music.

With a good selection of hand-cut steaks as well as soups, salads and desserts plus a terrific wine list, this place sounds like first date material. I'm a person a bit intimidated by seafood and there's only so much I like. So seeing that steak menu on their website made me feel at home.

You’ll find Eddie V’s at 2000 Route 38.

Again, June 15 is their target date, and they plan to be open 7 days a week. Cherry Hill’s new Eddie V’s will open from 5-9 p.m. on Sundays, 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The V Lounge will open at 4 p.m. daily.

I'm curious to try this place. It might just become one your favorites. According to their website, words they live by are ...

DRINK UP.

CHOW DOWN.

RACK EM UP.

KNOCK EM DOWN

BE SOCIAL

