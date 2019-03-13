Fun names for legal weed stores

Big news this week from Trenton. One of Phil Murphy's major campaign promises might finally be happening. He and legislative leaders announced this week that they've finally agreed on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey . There could now be a vote on March 25. Between now and then there is some arm pulling to be done. Sources say they're still 6 votes shy in the Senate and 3 votes short in the Assembly. With millions in potential tax revenue up for grabs I'd be surprised if they don't get the votes.

So we went to the listeners to ask about creative names for marijuana stores. After all, it's all about the marketing, right? NJ101.5 listeners did not disappoint. Here's a partial list of what you guys came up with.

THE MOM AND POT STORE

PUFF N' STUFF

IT'S 4:20 SOMEWHERE (my personal favorite)

DUANE WEED

BUD'S BUD (I guess you could figure the guy who came up with this one was named Bud)

GANJA MANGIA (this would be a combination restaurant marijuana shop)

BONG N' THONG (this would be if a strip club were allowed to also sell marijuana)

HIGH Y'ALL

5 AND DIMEBAG

FAHRENHEIT 420

WAKE N' BAKE (concept here was a coffee shop/marijuana store for morning tokers)

SKUNK N' JUNK

THE POT PIE BAKERY (I guess they want to sell edibles?)

POT-POURRI

No matter what they'd name it, would you want a weed store in your town? More and more NJ towns are preemptively banning them, with Brick Township being the latest. Stay tuned over the next two weeks to see if they get the votes they need and to see if we'll be the next state to offer legal marijuana.

