Fugitive sought in stabbing ‘murder’ of girlfriend at Hard Rock in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a Philadelphia man wanted on charges of murdering his girlfriend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday night.
Prosecutors said Frankie E. Lane, 59, stabbed his girlfriend to death in a hotel room.
Police said they found the body of Sharon Whaley, 57, with multiple stab wounds after 9:45 p.m. Friday.
Lane remained on the run Monday morning.
Authorities ask anyone with more information to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit their crime tip website.
