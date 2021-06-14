Fugitive sought in stabbing ‘murder’ of girlfriend at Hard Rock in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a Philadelphia man wanted on charges of murdering his girlfriend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday night.

Prosecutors said Frankie E. Lane, 59, stabbed his girlfriend to death in a hotel room.

Police said they found the body of Sharon Whaley, 57, with multiple stab wounds after 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Lane remained on the run Monday morning.

Authorities ask anyone with more information to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit their crime tip website.