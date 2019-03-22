Frozen chicken strips recalled due to possible metal contamination

Tyson announced that 69,000 pounds of its frozen chicken strips were being recalled because of pieces of metal contaminating the product.

Two consumers have reported finding the metal in the product, which was manufactured last November and distributed to retailers nationwide. No adverse affects have been confirmed. The USDA advises that packages of the affected product may be in the freezers of consumers.

The affected products are:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag timestamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag timestamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen "SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," and case code 3348CNQ03.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the product package. For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp (as depicted on the label).

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Any questions can be directed to Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

