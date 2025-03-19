NJ airline is offering free checked bags on flights this summer

✈ A popular NJ airline is offering free checked bags on flights

✈ The offer is good on flights booked through August

✈ Just enter a promo code

If you’re planning a vacation but you haven’t booked your flight yet, you may want to consider Frontier Airlines.

The budget-friendly Denver-based airline has announced in a press release that it is offering free checked bags to customers on select flights this summer to put even more money back in your pockets.

Frontier Airlines (Michael Francis McElroy-Getty Images)

How does it work?

For all bookings for nonstop travel through Aug. 18, customers can receive the economy bundle for free with perks that include a free carry-on bag, free seat selection, and free flight changes.

Plus, Frontier is throwing in one free checked bag for flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18 by using the promo code FREEBAG.

While bookings must be completed by March 2 to claim the free checked bag offer, this could become a permanent offer if travelers show Frontier some love.

“We’ve always had heart. Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we’re running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate ‘divorce your old airline’ deal. If travelers show us the love, we’ll make these perks permanent,” said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle.

The move comes after Southwest Airlines announced changes to its baggage and fare structure to appeal to a broader range of travelers. Southwest said it will start charging some passengers for checked bags beginning May 28. This is a blow to customers since the airline has had a longstanding policy of offering two free checked bags to all travelers.

“At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued. We’re bringing back the things people love about flying—free bags, free seat selection and flexibility without the extra fees. No games, just great value,” Biffle said.

Southwest Airlines (Kevin Dietsch--Getty Images)

Other Changes

It’s called “The New Frontier.” The discount airline has made some other sweeping changes to its product. Among the enhancements is “UpFront Plus Seating.” This upgraded seating option offers extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus may enjoy a window or aisle seat with a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Soon, the airline plans to introduce free, unlimited companion travel for its most loyal customers. Debuting in late 2025, Frontier will also begin offering first class seating on every flight.

In New Jersey, Frontier Airlines operates out of Newark Liberty International Airport and Trenton-Mercer Airport.

