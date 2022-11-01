From music to public service: NJ Hall of Fame&#8217;s inductee lineup announced

From music to public service: NJ Hall of Fame’s inductee lineup announced

Max Weinberg at the 2012 Light of Day Concert Series
in Asbury Park. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEWARK — The 14th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honoring the best and the brightest, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.

The star-studded virtual-only extravaganza will feature special appearances by Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, actress and singer Melba Moore and surprise guests.

The one-hour ceremony will premiere at 6 p.m. on MY9TV and on the Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel and Facebook page with re-airings on Sunday. Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. It will also air on Wednesday, Nov. 16 on NJ PBS at 8 p.m.

This year’s class includes award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler, legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, and former New Jersey Governor Richard Hughes

The Hall of Fame is also proud to announce that this year’s Unsung Heroes are the Medal of Honor recipients who hail from New Jersey.

The 11 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.

The full New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Getty Images for SiriusXM
loading...

Sports

Ron Jaworski, Voorhees, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and National Football League (NFL) analyst

Heather O’Reilly, East Brunswick, professional soccer player, and three-time Olympic medalist

Getty Images for The Recording A
loading...

Performing Arts

Chelsea Handler, Livingston, Award-winning comedian, television host, best-selling author, and advocate

Max Weinberg, Newark, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Drummer and late-night television legend

President Donald Trump listens as Robert Unanue, of Goya Foods, speaks during a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the Cabinet Room, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
loading...

Enterprise

Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman, and former nuclear physicist

Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and business executive

The Unanue Family, Alpine, Ridgefield Park, founder of Goya Foods

President Kennedy and Gov.-elect Richard J. Hughes of New Jersey confer on Nov. 29, 1961 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/JR)
loading...

Public Service

Governor Richard J. Hughes, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge

Dorothea Dix, Trenton, Nurse, and advocate for mentally ill

Arts & Letters 

Margaret Bourke-White, Middlesex, photographer and documentary photographer

Walter Dean Myers, Jersey City, writer of children’s books and young adult literature

Unsung Heroes

NJ Medal of Honor Recipients

The NJHOF honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies and inducted more than 200 notable individuals and groups.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM