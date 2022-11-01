From music to public service: NJ Hall of Fame’s inductee lineup announced

NEWARK — The 14th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honoring the best and the brightest, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.

The star-studded virtual-only extravaganza will feature special appearances by Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, actress and singer Melba Moore and surprise guests.

The one-hour ceremony will premiere at 6 p.m. on MY9TV and on the Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel and Facebook page with re-airings on Sunday. Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. It will also air on Wednesday, Nov. 16 on NJ PBS at 8 p.m.

This year’s class includes award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler, legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, and former New Jersey Governor Richard Hughes

The Hall of Fame is also proud to announce that this year’s Unsung Heroes are the Medal of Honor recipients who hail from New Jersey.

The 11 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.

The full New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Sports

Ron Jaworski, Voorhees, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and National Football League (NFL) analyst

Heather O’Reilly, East Brunswick, professional soccer player, and three-time Olympic medalist

Performing Arts

Chelsea Handler, Livingston, Award-winning comedian, television host, best-selling author, and advocate

Max Weinberg, Newark, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Drummer and late-night television legend

Enterprise

Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman, and former nuclear physicist

Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and business executive

The Unanue Family, Alpine, Ridgefield Park, founder of Goya Foods

Public Service

Governor Richard J. Hughes, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge

Dorothea Dix, Trenton, Nurse, and advocate for mentally ill

Arts & Letters

Margaret Bourke-White, Middlesex, photographer and documentary photographer

Walter Dean Myers, Jersey City, writer of children’s books and young adult literature

Unsung Heroes

NJ Medal of Honor Recipients

The NJHOF honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies and inducted more than 200 notable individuals and groups.

