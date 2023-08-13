‘Friends’ murder mystery show is coming to Atlantic City, NJ

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way…” but what did they tell you about death?

A murder mystery parody show of the popular ‘90s sitcom, Friends, is coming to Atlantic City, NJ this fall at Resorts Casino Hotel.

What can you expect to see in the show? According to the plot description:

Gunther has successfully opened a chain of cafes and his six best customers have taken a trip down to Atlantic City for the grand opening of “Perk Place.”

The party isn’t all fun and games, however. Ross and Rachel are on a break…again, some unexpected guests cause tension for Monica and Chandler, Phoebe is having issues finding a babysitter for her nieces and nephew, and is someone actually trying to SHARE food with Joey?!

Before the night is out, someone might be a victim of some “friendly” fire.

*Chandler Bing voice* Could it BE any spookier?

There will be several opportunities to take selfies with the characters, hidden clues, and even an opportunity to get your mug shot.

Once the performance begins, you will become part of the action as you play detective and try to solve the mystery.

‘Murder at the Perk: The One That Kills’ will run on the following dates:

Sept. 9: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sept 16: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sept 30: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Oct. 21: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Oct. 28: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Nov. 11: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The show’s run time is about two hours.

Want to get in on the fun? Tickets can be purchased here.

