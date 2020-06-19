Friday NJ weather: Springing toward summer, warming and storming

The Bottom Line

The Summer Solstice officially arrives at 5:44 p.m. Saturday, and we've got a very summer-ish forecast here. There's a lot to like, with warm temperatures, reasonable humidity, and at least partial sunshine. However, we'll also see some popup thunderstorms. Not everyone in the state will experience a storm. But if you do, heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning could impact your outdoor plans for a bit.

Friday

Widespread fog has enveloped the Garden State early Friday morning, especially along the coast. With visibilities below a half-mile in spots, you'll want to exercise some extra caution. The fog won't be an all-day thing, mixing out by mid to late morning. Then we'll break into sunshine, pushing high temperatures to around 80 degrees. (Cooler 70s are forecast for the Jersey Shore.)

A few popup thunderstorms will be possible from mid-afternoon (2 p.m.) through early evening (8 p.m.) Isolated, but potent. Any showers or storms should pulse down quickly after sunset.

Saturday

Warm and humid, with a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the sky for scattered showers and thunderstorms from about midday through the afternoon. Best chance for a strong storm will be away from the (cooler, more stable) coast. Highs will be seasonably warm, in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be moderately high — not stifling, but noticeable.

Sunday

Warm and humid, with a mix of sun and clouds. (Sound familiar?) Still a chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, but storms look spottier than Saturday. High temperatures look to push a degree or two warmer, into the lower to mid 80s.

Monday

A surge of even warmer air could lead to New Jersey's first heat wave of the season. High temps on Monday look to reach about 90 degrees, away from the coast. Again, we'll see partly sunny skies. And I'm still opting for a mainly dry forecast, although an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. (And a burst of rain might be welcome, as it would cool things down temporarily, at least.)

Tuesday

Still hot, still humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

The Extended Forecast

More 90s are likely Wednesday, before a cold front potentially arrives Wednesday night. (Note: Models are still wishy-washy about the timing of that frontal passage.) That front, whenever it arrives, would bring in a round of widespread rain. And then slightly cooler, less humid air arrives. I think we're still looking at 80+ for the duration, through at least the 4th of July Weekend — yes indeed, summer weather is here!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.