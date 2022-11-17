Free Wi-Fi on all NJ Transit trains? Lawmakers say it’s time
A proposed law introduced Monday would require NJ Transit to provide free Wi-Fi service on all of its passenger trains.
The bipartisan measure would require the move within six months of the bill's signing.
Currently, the agency provides free Wi-Fi at select rail stations to Optimum customers. Those who do not have Optimum can use one of five free passes or purchase a day pass for $4.99.
"Commuters are the backbone of NJ Transit's customer base. They spend more time on the train than they do the station, so what good is it to tout limited internet access at the station? It's a joke," said Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen.
DePhillips said he's introducing the bill now that the pandemic's impacts have subsided and more workers are headed into the office. His bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Daniel Benson, chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee.
According to NJ Transit, its initial Wi-Fi efforts are focused on rail stations, and subsequent phases will include equipping rail cars.
Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that free Wi-Fi would be installed on all of NJ Transit's buses.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
