Free outdoor movies in Downtown Somerville are back this summer

Downtown Somerville is one of the best in the state.

It’s not just a “main street”, the shops, restaurants, and entertainment make for a great family outing, date night, or girls’ night out.

This summer, the Starlit Cinema is coming back to Somerville to offer free outdoor movies on Division Street.

Starting July 6, you can go and enjoy a classic movie starting at 8:30 p.m. every Thursday. But if you get there early enough, you (and your kids) can enjoy some pre-movie activities like face painting, balloon animals, and even Zumba.

The movie lineup has been released and there’s a little bit of everything for everyone. The nostalgia is real!

Finding Nemo – July 6

Jaws – July 13

The Karate Kid – July 20

The Goonies – July 27

Hook – August 3

Cars – August 10

Don’t forget to bring your own chair unless you enjoy street sitting.

And don’t worry if it rains, there will be rain dates later in August which will be announced, if necessary.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.