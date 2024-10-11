☕ Wawa offers free coffee in Piscataway

☕ New store opens today

☕ Popular chain continues aggressive expansion in NJ

Wawa opened its first store 60-years ago. In the decades that have followed, the popular chain has aggressively expanded across the region.

The latest store to open is located in Piscataway and its debut will feature fanfare and freebies for customers.

Grand opening celebrations begin today at 7:45 a.m. at 421 Stelton Road and South Washington Ave. in Piscataway featuring mascot Wally Goose and community leaders.

At 8 a.m. the Piscataway Police Department and New Market Fire Company will face in hoagie building competition dubbed 'Hoagies for Heroes.'

The first 100 customers will get a free Wawa 60th anniversary t-shirt and free hot coffee is being offered all day long.

A tray of Wawa coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

More Wawa locations coming

The Stelton Road Wawa is the second location in Piscataway. A second location is on New Durham Ave.

Wawa has also announced another new location in Middlesex County will open soon.

It will be located on Route 27 in Metuchen. The local planning board recently gave approval for the construction on a vacant lot, but no timeframe has been given for construction to begin.

Wawa has nearly 300 locations in New Jersey.

