Hunterdon County, NJ residents don’t want weed grown in their town (Opinion)

It's been over a year since New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana but there still are no operating dispensaries.

First, they need to grow the stuff here and many people don't want that in their town. Some people in Franklin Township, Hunterdon County, are pushing hard against a grow facility in their town.

Residents there claim the Township Council held a meeting on Feb. 10 and with the intent to act on a proposed Cannabis Business Implementation Ordinance.

Many people in the town are vocal about not wanting it there but feel their voices aren't being heard. They reached out to us to let people know what is happening and how to stop it.

Personally, I didn't think I'd have a problem with a grow operation in my town, but after looking at some of the concerns I can see their point.

These folks have a list of reasons why they don't think it's a good fit in their town and their voices should be heard. Here are some of the issues that they are concerned about.

— Potential impacts to well water supply and changes to water composition

— Potential significant impacts to property values

— Potential release of volatile organic compounds in the air that may not be sufficiently remediated by initial design (Readington, Route 22)

— Potential changes to wastewater that may be produced in chemical-supported processes for air quality management or manufacturing.

— Potential impact to the health of our families, pets, livestock, and horses

Some of the other concerns they have:

By law, these facilities require 24/7 armed security, bright outdoor illumination (dusk to dawn) and industrialized equipment that may be loud.

The community mailer is attached where you can find all the details on what's being considered and how people in the town are getting involved.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

